Blue Haven sale to be voted on by Kiama councillors

Blue Haven could be put up for sale if just one more Kiama councillor votes that way at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.
A motion has been tabled for the meeting calling on council to rescind a decision made at the September meeting that included looking at raising rates to help council out of a financial black hole.
Instead, the motion put forward by Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly and councillors Mark Croxford, Warren Steel and Matt Brown pushed for the sale of the Blue Haven Boniara aged care site.
Council would retain the Blue Haven independent living units on Terralong Street.
It also floated the idea of introducing paid parking as a revenue-raising measure.
With four councillors already backing the motion, it only needs the vote of one of the remaining five councillors to be passed.
"In past years, the then council's decision to expand aged care facilities may have been financially sound," the motion stated, "however the increasing cost of meeting aged care standards, the relative decline in demand for residential aged care and the rising costs associated with COVID have combined to make residential aged care a marginal proposition that falls outside of a council's core business."
It also said keeping a business with rising cost and other inflationary pressures would have "ominous consequences" for the council.
Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman had recently written to council requesting an outline of measures to be taken to reduce its debt - with the threat to step in if nothing is done.
"Our responsibilities have been made clear in a letter by the Minister, described by our Audit Risk and Improvement Committee and our Financial Advisory Committee as 'a final warning'," the motion put forward by the four councillors stated.
"Inaction now would be to ignore the well-documented financial crisis of the council. It would be seen as negligent."
In a response to the motion, Kiama Council's chief executive officer Jane Stroud conceded that Blue Haven residents were concerned, but something needed to be done.
"What is clear is that council is spending more than it earns and the long-term financial plan shows a returned and sustained deficit position that places the organisation at risk in terms of its going concern status," Ms Stroud said.
"Council is running two businesses, aged care and local government services, and simply does not have sufficient working capital or operational funds. Significant divestment of assets, business efficiencies and improved revenue must be realised.
"What is also clear is that continuing on with service levels and existing business models, and making no changes, is not a viable option for Kiama Municipal Council."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
