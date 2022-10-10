Illawarra Mercury
Blue Haven sale to be voted on by Kiama councillors

By Glen Humphries
October 10 2022 - 7:10am
Kiama Council will vote on a motion to sell off part of its Blue Haven aged care centre at a meeting on Thursday.

Blue Haven could be put up for sale if just one more Kiama councillor votes that way at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

