HOOPLA: Dent embracing the NBL development player ride

Being an NBL development player is a lot like waiting for a train... that may or may not show up.
All you can really do is get up, get ready, pack a bag, park yourself on a bench, and wait. It's why, despite seemingly coming from nowhere this season, Lachie Dent is no overnight success.
The development player life is something he likens to a trade apprenticeship, requiring fulltime commitment on a part-time pay packet.
There's a key difference though; apprenticeships typically lead to a full-time gig. NBL DP contracts promise no such thing.
"It's like doing an apprenticeship where you just earn your stripes as you go," Dent said.
"There is a lot of extra work that goes into it. You need to be in tip-top shape every time you step out there so it's a hard thing.
"You put a lot of things on hold. I was doing uni for a little bit but I've deferred to see if I can just indulge in basketball for a while.
"There's no real set time period either. You just have to hang in there with an unknown of whether you're going to get a go or not. There's a lot of people who don't actually get a go.
"It's one of those things where you just have to be ready at all times and that can be mentally draining when you're not getting a chance.
"I found that interesting last year because it was always just prepare like you're going to play without really thinking that you will."
It's been the reality for the Wollongong product in recent seasons, but he had an inkling it might change this time around.
While the club did recruit Justin Robinson, its overall guard stocks were not as flush as any other period of Dent's time on the extended roster.
He never anticipated Robinson would pick up a season-ending injury in game one, but he had cause for optimism.
"Jacob said early on 'you're going to get an opportunity this year, you'll get a chance," Dent said.
"The last couple of years we've had really loaded guard line-ups. We had Justinian (Jessup), we had Tyler (Harvey), we had X (Xavier Rathan-Mayes), we had AC (Antonius Cleveland).
"Emmett [Naar] was ahead of me and he wasn't even playing. In terms of that, not having a Next Star who's a guard I thought 'surely I'll get some time'.
"I didn't think in my wildest dreams that it'd be this much and this early in the season. My whole goal was to push J-Rob [at practice] and earn some minutes that way. That was kind of the plan."
While it speaks to the 22-year-old's own doggedness, it's also testament to growth of the NBL1 as a genuine pathway.
After seasons being drip-fed NBL action, Dent spent the most recent NBL1 North season with the Brisbane Capitals where he averaged 18 points and five assists over 18 games. He feels he's not alone in bringing that belief into the NBL proper.
"It was probably my time, I had a great season in Brisbane," he said.
"I did a lot of stuff to fix my game and also the mental side of it to actually believe a little bit because it gets hard sometimes when you're not getting a shot [in the NBL].
"That North competition with all the NBL players that were playing in it, I was able to hold my own and be something of a tough cover up there.
"It gave me a fair bit of confidence going into this NBL season. [The DP route] is pretty cool path to take.
"Whether you choose that or college, it's pretty similar. You've just got to work hard, wait for your chance, and be ready when you get it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
