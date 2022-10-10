The boss.
The mentor and motivator.
The conductor, co-ordinator and confidant.
They're there setting up before players arrive and packing up well after everyone has left.
But they're also developing game plans, acknowledging performances and commitment to the cause, as well as putting arms around shoulders just when it's needed.
The Illawarra Sports Awards coach of the year winner could be paid or in a voluntary role. It could be first grade or Under 6s in women's, men's, mixed, diverse and para-athlete competitions.
They're there for the love of the game, for the passion of the badge and belief in those around them, win, lose or draw.
What are we looking for? All of the above. It's an opportunity to recognise those who go above and beyond.
Send us your nominees for coach of the year and why, after a couple of years of COVID and weather setbacks, a worthy coach should be named as the Illawarra's best for 2022.
ILLAWARRA SPORTS AWARDS
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
