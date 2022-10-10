Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

Illawarra Sports Awards 2022: Coach Of The Year

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:50am, first published October 10 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Sports Awards: Coach Of The Year

The boss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.