Warning signs for mobile speed cameras to return

Warning signs at mobile speed camera locations are coming back - almost two years after the government took them away.
The move means mobile cameras along Bellambi Lane, Northcliffe Drive at Berkeley, Gladstone Avenue at Coniston and other locations across the Illawarra will be easier to spot.
In November 2020 then Transport Minister Andrew Constance announced plans to remove the warning signs, citing the success of a similar policy with mobile phone detection cameras.
"This is about changing culture and changing behaviour," Mr Constance said.
"We've seen it happen with our world-leading mobile phone detection program, where the rate of people offending has steadily declined.
"No warning signs mean you can be caught anywhere, anytime and we want that same culture around mobile speed cameras."
It was a controversial decision, with some stating it removed the deterrent value and became a revenue-raising exercise.
Now as a result of community pressure, the signs will be back in a few months.
"We have listened to extensive community feedback and from January 1, all mobile speed cameras will include portable warning signage on the approach to, and after, enforcement sites," Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said.
"These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network."
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the signs sent a message to motorists to slow down.
"I want motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limit and get home to their families safely," Mr Farraway said.
"We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
