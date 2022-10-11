The number of offences for cannabis use and possession in the Illawarra Shoalhaven has dropped by 20 per cent over the last three years, with Shellharbour seeing one of the most drastic falls in the state.
Offences fell from 906 in the year to June 2020 across the Illawarra Shoalhaven to 721 in the year to June this year, the latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) reveals.
Shellharbour saw the biggest reduction in the region, which fell by 42 per cent over the same time period.
This has bucked the trend for NSW, where offences for cannabis use fell by 17 per cent statewide over the three-year period.
Police did not comment on whether prescribed medicinal cannabis played a role in the decline, however said anecdotally, COVID-19 lockdowns were triggered throughout this period and could have been a contributing factor.
Despite COVID restrictions being progressively lifted, cannabis offences continued to drop in the year to June 2022.
Dr Romesh Sarvanandan, who opened the region's second cannabis clinic at Warrawong General Practice, said he has seen a biggest demand for prescriptions over the last year.
"Ninety per cent of my patients are elderly with really bad chronic pain, the younger patients mostly have mental health conditions like severe depression or PTSD," Dr Savanandan said.
While medicinal cannabis is tightly regulated and usually not supplied as a first option, Dr Saranandan said it's become more easily accessible through Telehealth.
"A lot more people may also be accessing it through online clinics," Dr Savanandan said.
Farmborough Heights resident, Daniel, who wishes to keep his surname private, is one of Dr Saranandan's patients.
The 44-year-old father first sought a prescription for chronic pain a year ago after it was suggested to him by a friend, and has been blown away by the benefits.
"I never would have thought I would go down that path ... but my day-to-day functioning has changed dramatically," he said.
However, it is only billed privately and is a costly option compared to other prescription pain relief medication he used to take. "The cost is the only major downside," he said.
"I think decriminalising it, or having a government subsidy would be a major bonus and would help more people."
More than 248,000 prescriptions have been approved for medicinal cannabis in Australia over the past five years, 85 per cent of which have been handed out since January 2020, according to a study published this year.
Dr Sarvanandan said it was hard to determine whether the higher demand correlated with falling crime rates.
"It would cost more to get a prescription rather than off the street," he said.
Over the last five years, 33 per cent of people in Wollongong caught with cannabis received a caution, according to BOSCAR data. The statewide figure is 43 per cent.
A police spokesperson said a cannabis cautioning scheme "allows officers to exercise their discretion in appropriate cases and issue a caution for a minor cannabis offence".
"For a person to be eligible for a cannabis caution, a number of criteria must be met. The cannabis must be for personal use, with no evidence of supply," the spokesperson said.
A person can only be cautioned twice and they cannot be cautioned if they have prior convictions for drug, violence or sexual assault offences.
"Police generally apply the least restrictive form of sanction; however, when a person is not eligible, charges are laid, and the matter is dealt with in court," the police spokesperson said.
The cautioning scheme has been in place since 2000 and was developed in response to a NSW Drug Summit finding that arresting people for minor drug offences is not always an "effective response".
In September, the NSW Government announced a new "two strikes" policy for illicit drug use.
The policy, which won't be introduced until after next year's election, includes a pre-court diversion scheme with a "two strikes" fine system.
This will allow police to issue a maximum of two "criminal infringement notices", fines of about $400 each, to low-level drug offenders.
The long-awaited policy was made in response to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug Ice.
At the time, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government would treat hard drugs like ice much more seriously than cannabis.
"Cannabis possession will continue to be addressed through the cannabis cautioning scheme," Mr Perrottet said.
"We believe ice and other prohibited drugs should be treated differently to cannabis through a separate, more serious scheme."
Under the new policy, fines can be waived if offenders complete a health intervention program through NSW Health.
But police will retain the discretion to charge a person instead of issuing a fine.
However, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said discretionary laws lead to particular communities and individuals being targeted.
She said many people who use cannabis medicinally can now do so legally, which "could lead to a drop in offences".
"However those who struggle to access or afford legal medicinal cannabis are forced to turn to the black market and are completely exposed to the law," Ms Faehrmann said.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.