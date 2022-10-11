Illawarra Mercury
Cannabis offences fall in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, as the medicinal cannabis sector grows

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:41am, first published 4:30am
Dr Romesh Sarvanandan opened the region's second cannabis clinic at Warrawong General Practice after seeing a huge demand in medicinal cannabis prescriptions. Picture by Robert Peet.

The number of offences for cannabis use and possession in the Illawarra Shoalhaven has dropped by 20 per cent over the last three years, with Shellharbour seeing one of the most drastic falls in the state.

