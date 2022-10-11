A teenager charged with the death of a 12-year-old Bellambi boy after a crash at Towradgi last Tuesday will remain behind bars, a court has heard.
The 17-year-old, represented by solicitor Rodney Boyd, fronted Port Kembla children's court today via video link from jail for a brief mention of his matter.
The Illawarra teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with six offences related to the incident after he was arrested in Goulburn last Friday.
Police allege a black Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive when it crashed into a traffic control light at the intersection of Towradgi Road, Towradgi in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 4.
Officers at the nearby Corrimal Police Station heard the crash and responded immediately; however, the vehicle was empty after the occupants fled.
A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
About 2am, emergency services were called to a home in Balgownie, responding to reports a 12-year-old boy had attended the home with significant injuries.
The child was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transferred to Wollongong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
During a brief mention in court on Tuesday, Mr Boyd said the 17-year-old was not making an application for bail and the prosecution was seeking brief orders to continue with the matter.
The court heard there was "a lot of evidence" involved in the case and a mechanical examination was underway, which could take some time.
The 17-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, failing to stop and render assistance after a vehicle impact caused grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact caused death, causing injury by misconduct while in charge of a vehicle and unlicensed driver.
He was formally refused bail by Magistrate David Williams and the matter was adjourned to November 29.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
