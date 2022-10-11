Illawarra Mercury
Crooked Colours to headline Yours and Owls New Years Eve music festival event at North Wollongong Hotel

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:46am
Crooked Colours will be performing at the North Gong Hotel event. Picture supplied.

New Year's Eve 2022 is set to go off with a bang in Wollongong with a massive outdoor concert headlined by Crooked Colours set to take place at North Wollongong Hotel.

