New Year's Eve 2022 is set to go off with a bang in Wollongong with a massive outdoor concert headlined by Crooked Colours set to take place at North Wollongong Hotel.
And it's not too late to start planning, with presale tickets to the event going on sale this Wednesday.
The entertainment will unfold across three stages set up outside at North Wollongong Hotel on December 31, in what is set to be the largest outdoor live music event of the year.
It is all part of the Yours and Owls music festival, and organisers say the NYE event is "the party you've been waiting all year long for."
"We've had a massive year of getting back to business, hosting an amazing range of artists and putting on fantastic shows," organisers said.
"To celebrate, we're throwing everything we've got into a great big three-stage outdoor event, right at the heart of live music in Wollongong - the North Gong Hotel."
Yours and Owls has pieced together a "punter-pleaser" of great acts to "wrap the year up on a win".
Crooked Colours will headline an exciting line-up of musical acts, which also includes Australian rapper Allday, alt surf rock band The Terry's, singer Maddy Jane, rock band Loser, and Wollongong based bands Pirra and Left Lane, with more to be announced soon.
"Our first line-up includes alternative dance chart toppers, a platinum-certified hip hop purveyor, the finest up-and-coming surf-rock, and a sweet mix of Gong's favourites," organisers said.
"There's not a party-goer in town who wouldn't find their vibe on this line-up, and there's still more yet to come with additional acts to be included in our second announcement."
Details: NYE 2022 at North Wollongong Hotel, Presale tickets from 8am, Wednesday, October 12. General ticket sales from 8am, Thursday, October 13.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
