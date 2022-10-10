The rain held off and the sun came out for round one of the Blue Stars summer competition last Sunday.
Track events and long jump were the order of the day, due to throws being cancelled. The council ruling did not allow the club to use the interior of the field, with long jump being held on the outside jump pit.
Sprinters turned on the heat for so early in the season and was great to see some very close finishes over the 100m and 60m. The tussle between senior men Corey Williams and Jonty Faulkner over both distances saw both men virtually crossing the line together, with a second round challenge over 60m taking place. Both men clocked the same time over 60m in their first run, but Williams took the second run by a small margin.
Faulkner then ran a controlled 400m at a steady pace, recording a solid 53.9. The star of round one was 73-year-old John Lamb, running faster than he did to win his national title back in April.
Based in Canberra, Lamb spent the weekend in the Gong and it paid off for him. His 100m time of 13.65 and his brilliant 400m time of 65.93 left his younger opponents shaking their heads. Barring injury, this determined masters champion came home strong and was chasing his younger men home with Oscar Horky winning his 400m, closely followed in by Andrew Rodda, and a fast-finishing Lamb.
The best of the women was the run of Ashlyn Adams who clocked swift 12.63 and followed this up with a very solid 60m. Her sprinting has improved greatly over the last few months and, being injury free, she is looking forward to a great season.
It was good to see the return of Grace Meier and Liam Ryan, who are newcomers to the club. Blue Stars welcome all athletes who love the sport of track and field to come on in and join their Sunday competition.
Round two will be conducted on Sunday from 2pm for a 2.30pm start. All people can have a two-week trial but are then asked to register via the Athletics NSW portal. Duel members of Little Athletes, for athletes aged from 10 to 17 years, are encouraged to join IBS and enjoy the benefits that come from being with a senior club.
The first round of the Treloar Shield was conducted on Saturday in the worst conditions possible. Sprinters Jonty Faulkner Corey Williams Ethan Thickett and Damon Streighter made the trip up and performed well in both 60m and 200m giving them an indication on how they are going against athletes from all over NSW. They then teamed up to take fourth place in the open men's 4x100 relay behind Campbelltown and Sydney University.
Blue Stars athletes are looking forward to the state relays to be held at Campelltown on November 19 and 20. It is expected the club will field quite a few teams, ranging from under 14s through to masters, for both men and women. Any athlete interested in standing for selection are asked to notify the secretary on 0409 307 325, and complete the form. It is expected the club will have two teams in both the men's and women's open 4x100 relay, something that has not happened for some time.
Any athlete wishing for track and field coaching can check out the club's information each Sunday. Junior coaching is encouraged, and the club can provide you with your coach to match your events.
