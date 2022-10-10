Blue Stars athletes are looking forward to the state relays to be held at Campelltown on November 19 and 20. It is expected the club will field quite a few teams, ranging from under 14s through to masters, for both men and women. Any athlete interested in standing for selection are asked to notify the secretary on 0409 307 325, and complete the form. It is expected the club will have two teams in both the men's and women's open 4x100 relay, something that has not happened for some time.