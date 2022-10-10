Illawarra Mercury
Volkanovski locks in reserve spot for UFC lightweight title bout

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:19am, first published October 10 2022 - 10:19pm
Alex Volkanovski isn't letting anyone move past him in the lightweight title queue. Picture by Anna Warr

UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski is not letting anyone jump the queue in his pitch for double-champ status, heading to Abu Dhabi as reserve for the headline lightweight battle between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev later this month.

