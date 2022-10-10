Illawarra Sports Awards: Team Of The Year

It's been a difficult couple of years.
Whether it has been because of lockdowns or La Nina, clubs have struggled to conduct regular training sessions, let alone be on the pitch, court and fields at game-time.
But out of adversity comes triumph, grit and determination.
The team of the year may well be a premiership winner, but it could also be a remarkable story of defying the odds, just to be out there and stay physically fit and active.
We want to hear about premierships and on-field success, but we also want to know about the challenges teams have faced and the extraordinary lengths clubs have gone to make it work, win lose or draw.
Any age, any level of experience and ability, let us know what your team stands out as the Illawarra's best of 2022.
ILLAWARRA SPORTS AWARDS
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.