University of Wollongong will hope to throw a spanner in the works as opponents Albion Park eye off their third piece of silverware in 2022 on Wednesday night.
The two sides - who have dominated this year's Women's Division One - will go toe-to-toe once again when they meet in the grand final at Ian McLennan Park.
For Albion Park, the match offers an opportunity to build on their premiership and Julie Porter Cup victories which they have already wrapped up this campaign. They are also in the running for a fourth title, after reaching the finals of this year's NSW Champion of Champions competition.
It's been another impressive season for Park, who have dominated at both local and state level over the past decade. However, 2022 marks the first time they've played under the White Eagles banner, after they joined forces with the other Albion Park clubs in February as part of a merger agreement.
Only COVID denied Park a chance at securing their eight straight premiership last year, and Uni hope they can now spoil the party in Wednesday night's decider.
Uni have been close on several ocassions - including in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 grand finals against Park.
"The girls won't lack motivation. But it's always tough up against a team like Park - we were up 3-1 last time with 10 minutes to go and they came back and had a 3-3 all draw with us. They never lay down and they never die, so it will be a good game," Uni coach Brod Crighton said.
"We got close in the Julie Porter Cup game too, I know we lost by a goal [2-1], but it was even. I actually thought we had the better of them in play, but they've got two or three girls who can bang in a goal from 30 yards, and that makes a big difference.
"But I don't worry too much about telling the girls what to do, apart from playing our game. If we can play our game and capitalise on the chances we make a bit more than we normally do, we've got a really good chance. We're looking forward to it and we'll give it our best shot."
The withdrawal means that coach Richard Davis will need to tinker with his preferred starting line-up. While it's a setback, captain Brittany Ring remains confident that her team can get the job done.
"We're really excited that we've got the chance to win our third title this year, though we know how tough it's going to be," Ring said.
"I think each game we play against them, you could flip a coin and it will go either way, but we're pretty lucky that we've got some strike power all over the field and some big-game players.
"They're going to throw everything at us, but we're going to throw everything back at them, so it should be a good grand final."
