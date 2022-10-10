Illawarra Sports Awards: Local Hero Of The Year

In its own special way, this is the most important award on the night.
We're here to congratulate and celebrate the volunteers and unsung heroes in Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands sport.
Do you know someone who works tirelessly and without reward to make your team, club or association a success?
Do you know a superstar who never asks for thanks?
We want to hear from you about them
They can be someone who has been involved for one year, or decades. They're a volunteer, or official on a retainer where the money they use goes back into investment in the club or association they're involved with, but must not be a wage earning or semi-professional role.
We want to hear all the great things about what they do and why they deserve to be the Illawarra local hero for 2022.
ILLAWARRA SPORTS AWARDS
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.