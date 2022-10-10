Illawarra Sports Awards: Sporting Moment Of The Year

Let the countdown begin!
The Illawarra has been so lucky to have so many moments of success on the local, national and international stage in 2022, as we return to full sporting competition.
We want to showcase the best our athletes and leading sportspeople in the best possible way, from the football field, to the athletics track, swimming pool, octagon and race tracks.
On the night we'll count down the best moments of 2022, with a focus on Illawarra sporting achievements, so tell us your favourite moments involving our stars and let's celebrate their achievements on the night.
ILLAWARRA SPORTS AWARDS
Thursday, November 10Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
