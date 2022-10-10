Illawarra Sports Awards: Mercury Sportsperson Of The Year People's Choice Award

This is the unique award of the Illawarra Sports Awards night, because the winner is up to you!
We've picked a shortlist of talented Illawarra sportspeople for you to vote for and whoever gains the most votes will be standing up there on the Fraternity Club stage on November 10.
It's a diverse, talented group that has thrilled and engaged us all as family, friends and fans this year.
From gold medals to world titles and extraordinary achievements on the Illawarra's sporting stage, the Mercury's sportsperson of the year people's choice award.
Illawarra Mercury people's choice award
2021: Emma McKeon (swimming)
2020: Alex Volkanovski (mixed martial arts)
2019: Luke Wilkshire (football)
2018: Alex Volkanovski (mixed martial arts)
2017: Rotnei Clarke (basketball)
2016: Alex Volkanovski (mixed martial arts)
2015: Michelle Heyman and Caitlin Foord (football)
2014: Brendon Santalab (football)
2013: Michelle Carney (football)
ILLAWARRA SPORTS AWARDS
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
