Former basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge has avoided jail time for grooming two teenage girls via Snapchat.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency and intentionally inciting a child older than 10 and under 16 to do a sexual act.
Magistrate Michael Ong said the explicit messages sent by Beveridge were "highly disturbing" and sentenced him to a three-year community corrections order and 750 hours of community service and Beveridge will be placed on the child sex offenders register.
Beveridge, who went by the username Bevo07 on the messaging app, sent a girl aged between 14 and 16 a friend request on Snapchat in April 2017, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
Soon after, Beveridge began messaging the girl frequently, sending at least one message a day.
Beveridge would send messages reading "morning sunshine" or "goodnight" with love heart emojis.
Photos from Beveridge included his face and bare upper body and in one instance him drinking alcohol in the shower.
At one point, Beveridge began to request the girl send photos back and sent these requests several times over two months.
Beveridge continued to request more photos with greater degrees of nudity.
Beveridge would send naked images of himself as well, including some showing his erect penis, accompanied by text saying "show me more" and messages depicting himself masturbating.
Contact ceased around July 2018 and the victim disclosed the offences to her father in June 2020.
The messages to the second victim aged between 14 and 16 began when Beveridge was 20 years old. According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court Beveridge sent a friend request to the second girl in 2019 and he began to message her most days with photos of himself captioned "Good morning sunshine" and "Good morning princess".
Beveridge began to request pictures from the girl which made her feel uncomfortable and asked what she was wearing.
In early 2020, the girl blocked Beveridge and disclosed the messages to her mother in May 2020.
NSW Basketball conducted an internal investigation into Beveridge's conduct.
Beveridge acknowledged his actions were inappropriate and told Basketball NSW he regretted his actions and that it was a "wake up call to conduct myself a lot more maturely".
In mid 2020 a formal complaint was made to police.
Police arrested Beveridge in July.
Mr Ong said the messages made each of the victims feel uncomfortable and a victim impact statement outlined the ongoing impact of the messages.
This included affecting the victim's self image, self worth and following intimate relationships. The offences occurred at a time where the victim was curious and vulnerable.
Mr Ong said there was a low risk of Beveridge re-offending but that the conduct needed to be seriously denounced.
Mr Ong sentenced Beveridge to two, three year community corrections orders and 750 hours of community service.
