Former basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge has avoided jail time for grooming two teenage girls via Snapchat.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency and intentionally inciting a child older than 10 and under 16 to do a sexual act.
Magistrate Michael Ong said the explicit messages sent by Beveridge were "highly disturbing" and sentenced him to a three-year community corrections order and 750 hours of community service and Beveridge will be placed on the child sex offenders register.
The messages were sent to the first victim between April 1, 2017 and November 20, 2018 via social media service Snapchat.
The messages soon became overtly sexual after Beveridge complimented the victim.
Beveridge sent a photo of himself with a bare chest after which the messages became more direct, with Beveridge saying he liked the victim's tight shirt.
Then, Beveridge began requesting pictures of the victim, which she initially did not sent, but after several requests sent photos of herself in tight clothing, in underwear and fully naked to Beveridge.
In reply, Beveridge sent photos of himself unclothed and engaging in explicit acts. Beveridge also further requested the victim to provide more photos which included the victim unclothed.
The messages to the second victim began after January 1, 2019 and continued until November 16, 2019.
These messages included requests for the victim to send photos of what she was wearing and in her underwear.
Mr Ong said the messages made each of the victims feel uncomfortable and a victim impact statement outlined the ongoing impact of the messages.
This included affecting the victim's self image, self worth and following intimate relationships. The offences occurred at a time where the victim was curious and vulnerable and Beveridge was in a supervisory position.
When the offences were committed, Beveridge was between 18 and 21 and Mr Ong said he did not accept that Beveridge was unaware of the age of the victims, noting the role Beveridge had as a basketball coach.
Mr Ong said there was a low risk of Beveridge re-offending but that the conduct needed to be seriously denounced.
Mr Ong sentenced Beveridge to two, three year community corrections orders and 750 hours of community service.
