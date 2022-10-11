Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss the Matildas' next clash with Denmark and ponder how much pressure coach Tony Gustavsson is under.
BARTLETT: Jordan, these aren't the words that I've been able to write too much in recent times, but the Matildas have a chance to notch up back-to-back wins when they face Denmark early Wednesday morning (AEDT). It's been a lean 12 months, results wise, for the Aussies, but they helped ease some of the tension in Saturday's 4-1 rout of South Africa in London. Young gun Courtnee Vine was the star with a brace, while it was also great to see Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord on the scorer's sheet.
Now, the Matildas have an opportunity to build on that victory as they take on an outfit ranked 17th in the world. What would a win on Wednesday mean for Australia, and do you think it would lessen some of the pressure mounting on coach Tony Gustavsson?
WARREN: It was great to see the Matildas banging in some goals against the Banyana Banyana over the weekend Josh, but Wednesday's test against the Danes will be much tougher.
One of the biggest problems for Gustavsson is at the back, as it has been for the Matildas for a number of years, even during the Alen Stajcic era, but one thing that concerns me is the fact that we have the most in-form striker in world football in our skipper Sam Kerr and we seem to struggle to create chances against the big sides.
A win would mean everything to Gustavsson and would relieve some of the pressure off his back, however I think a more realistic goal would be to score a couple of goals away from home against them.
At the end of the day, it is still a friendly and the Matildas are working through their style of football in these warm-up games in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year, as Foord told the Mercury just last week.
Despite dominating proceedings at club level in the Women's Super League for Chelsea and being put on the cover of global football simulation game, FIFA 23, Kerr has struggled to lead from the front for her national team.
In the Matildas last home game in Sydney against Canada, Kerr looked a frustrating figure at full time following the 2-1 loss to the reining gold medallists. If the Matildas are any chance of doing well at the World Cup, the biggest test for Gustavsson is to get Kerr firing on all cylinders for the national team.
Credit where credit is due he managed to do this against South Africa with the team scoring four goals, but the question will be whether Gustavsson can get the team firing against the top 20 teams in the world, something he has failed to do so far in his tenure.
What do you think Josh, should the Matildas be aiming just to beat Denmark or should Gustavvson focus on the process of priming the squad just right for the World Cup run in?
BARTLETT: That's a really good point you raise, Jordan. We're about nine months out from a home Cup, where I believe the minimum expectation from fans will be that the Matildas reach the second or even third round. Should Gustavsson be locking in his squad - including the preferred starting XI now - or should he be looking to build depth in case of injuries etc?
I think the answer falls somewhere in between. We already have a fair idea who the key pieces will be when the Aussies take to the field for game one next July: the likes of Kerr, Foord, Hayley Raso and former Stingrays youngster Mary Fowler will be in that starting line-up. Some question marks remain over the best defensive unit, but you'd hope that Ellie Carpenter will be fit and ready by then, while Alanna Kennedy and Clare Polkinghorne are likely to be starting.
However, I think these friendlies provide Gustavsson with a proper opportunity to try a few things. We saw Vine thrive when given proper game time against South Africa, while Alex Chidiac and Courtney Nevin got a run when the pressure was off in the second half.
Looking past the Denmark clash, the Matildas will return home to face Sweden and Thailand in more friendlies next month. Is there any young guns outside the current squad you believe should get a look in for those games? Or should Gustavsson just stay the course with a set squad?
WARREN: I think one of the things the Matildas have in their favour is the fact that we have an incredible amount of depth.
You don't have to look to far to see that local product Mackenzie Hawkesby has been killing it in the A-League Women's for Sydney FC for a number of seasons and of course Illawarra Stingrays star Sheridan Gallagher just came back from an U-20 World Cup where she captained the Young Matildas.
But one thing we've seen done well across both the Matildas and the Socceroos is that we are now starting to see a lot more depth across the domestic talent pool.
The A-Leagues has become the perfect breeding ground for national team talent. Before she was scoring worldies at Chelsea's home ground Kingsmeadow, Kerr was scoring bombs for Sydney FC.
The upcoming games against Sweden and Thailand will be vastly different just purely in terms of quality of opposition. Looking into my crystal ball I would imagine Gustavsson would try and put out a potential World Cup XI against global powerhouses Sweden and then opt for an experimental team against Thailand.
No disrespect to Thailand, but we should be aiming for a few goals in that game to boost the side's confidence of not only the established players, but the young ones coming through as well.
Just finally Josh, do you think Gustavsson is the right man for the job? For me, despite copping fair criticism, I think it would be barbaric for him to not be there for the World Cup with such little time remaining.
BARTLETT: Whether we're convinced or not, with the clock ticking down, I think we have to back him in now and hope for the best. As they always say, Jordan, only time will tell.
