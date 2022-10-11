Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Three and a half weeks of HSC exams kick off tomorrow with English the first subject

By Louise Negline
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:39am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two years of uncertainty due to COVID, the HSC is set to return to normal for Illawarra students of 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.