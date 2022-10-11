After two years of uncertainty due to COVID, the HSC is set to return to normal for Illawarra students of 2022.
English kicks off three and a half weeks of exams with more than 2500 students across the region sitting the HSC.
Jerusha Crawford from Warrawong High School has been using palm cards for revision and to remember quotes from the HSC English texts, Shakespeare's The Tempest, Margaret Atwood's Hag-Seed and Mary Shelly's Frankenstein.
The 17-year old is studying advanced and extension English.
"I love English but it's the subject I'm worried about the most, I'm looking forward to the Ancient History exam the most," Jerusha said.
"I'm just really excited to finally be finished school.
"The pandemic has been tough on everyone but the teachers have provided so much support and access to advice, it's been really comforting."
It hasn't been an easy path to reach HSC exam week with school disruptions due to COVID in both Year 10 and 11.
"My heart is set on nursing after working at the hospital during the pandemic. It was a real eye opener for me and made me more drawn to the career," Jerusha said.
The 17-year-old has been working as a nursing assistant after completing a certificate 111 in Health Services Assistance.
"I had cancer when I was seven and spent a lot of time in hospital for treatment.
"The staff made a big impression on me and from that moment I knew I wanted a career helping people." she said.
After securing early entry into a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong (UOW), she said some the pressure about achieving a high ATAR had been alleviated.
Best friend and study partner, Damian Vico said he's feeling confident after prioritising his study in order of the exam timetable.
After attending summer programs at UOW, the 17-year old has secured early entry to study Engineering at UOW.
"I feel the fear of the HSC is about not wanting to fail, and overall I've done pretty well with my study," Damian said.
"The early entry placement, has taken a huge weight off my shoulders, it means I can stress less but I still want to try my best.
"I'm sitting the advanced English exam and its my least favourite subject.
"I'm more looking forward to physics and advanced maths because I'm confident I'll do better in those," Damian said.
He said his friends had been sharing the stress load and checking in on one another about how much study was getting done and hitting the gym.
"It's been a more difficult time for us this year post COVID and it will be the greatest relief when its over and we can start out lives for real."
A colour-coded study schedule has helped Abi Cuthbert from Oak Flats High School stay focused on her studies and keep track of how much time she's dedicated to each subject.
"I'm doing OK, I do get a bit stressed but I think everyone does," Abi said.
"I make sure I reach out to friends to take a brain break and time off studying.
"The teachers been amazing throughout Year 12, providing us with practice exams and loads of support," she said.
Abi is another lucky student to have gained early entry into UOW and will study a Bachelor of Music next year.
"I've always wanted to go to Uni to study music because my teachers in the past have been amazing and I want to do this for kids, to share my love of music with them."
Her music teacher Mrs Deborah Jenkins said it couldn't go to a more deserving person.
"Abi has always been passionate about all things Music. She has been committed to rehearsing and performing as a member of the School Vocal Group, often taking a leadership role throughout her High School Career. We are looking forward to Abi achieving success in the Music HSC as a result of her dedication and strong work ethic," Mrs Jenkins said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.