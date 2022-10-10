Is this rain the new normal for our climate?: Letters Wednesday, October

By their nature, records are not usually smashed. Just this year, for example, Zac Stubblety-Cook broke the World 200 m men's breaststroke record by 0.17 of a second, a tiny change of one-tenth of a per cent. Compare this with Kiama's new nine-month rainfall record of 2499 mm nearly double the previous record of 1351 mm ("Rainfall records smashed", 7/10).
This is a massive change.
It's almost as if past records are no longer relevant and we have started a new ledger. It's like a different category of 200 m event has been created - for those wearing jet-powered flippers.
So, is this climate change and the new normal?
Probably, especially given Kiama's previous rainfall record was quite recent, just eleven years ago, and the last seven years have been the warmest on record.
A warmer world means more energy and more moisture in the atmosphere. Some will say it's all down to the successive La Ninas, but there have been two other occasions since 1900 when three La Nina events occurred in a row.
Something else is going on.
The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that strong El Nino and La Nina events have been more frequent and stronger since 1950 than they were in the centuries before that.
One thing is clear. It's becoming harder to dismiss these events as just another typical Aussie flood, fire or drought. And quoting Dorothea McKellar's poem is not an explanation.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
So the rain we were told we would never see again has unexpectedly turned up again. Looks like the highly paid professors were wrong again.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
During the ABC's Q &A program Thursday October 6th the issue of public housing supply was prominent. Wollongong and Port Kembla CBD's have a potential for solving some of the immediate need for public rental housing. Both have vacant properties galore.
Properties with essential services like electricity, water, sewerage and town gas already in place.
Both CBDs urgently require revitalisation. Both have good public transport options in place.
Consider then the economic and societal benefits for both if the governments were to purchase and then convert those vacant properties into public rental housing.
If undertaken, the need and waiting period for quality public rental housing could be reduced more quickly. Both CBDs would also receive the economic boost they so urgently require.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
