Is this rain the new normal for our climate?: Letters Wednesday, October

By their nature, records are not usually smashed. Just this year, for example, Zac Stubblety-Cook broke the World 200 m men's breaststroke record by 0.17 of a second, a tiny change of one-tenth of a per cent. Compare this with Kiama's new nine-month rainfall record of 2499 mm nearly double the previous record of 1351 mm ("Rainfall records smashed", 7/10).

