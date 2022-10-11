Motorists are being asked to allow for extra travel time as Bulli Pass is set to close for two days next week.
Detours will be in place as a section of the Bulli pass will be closed to conduct detailed investigations into the impacts of severe weather.
"The road would be closed in both directions between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and the M1 Princes Motorway from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 October, weather permitting," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Several sites on the Bulli pass have had landslips due to heavy rainfall earlier this year which makes it necessary for crews to close the road to conduct safe inspections.
Emergency repair work was carried out to stabilise the areas but a more detailed investigation is needed for a more permanent fix.
Residents within the closure area will have access to their property under the guidance of traffic controllers from Lawrence Hargrave Drive only, the spokesperson said.
The investigations will use advanced drones to capture sites affected by rain and can only operate during daytime.
"These cameras produce detailed three-dimensional maps of the ground surface conditions and can only operate during daylight," the spokesperson said.
"To minimise further closures, Endeavour Energy will take advantage of this closure by Transport for NSW to conduct powerline clearing operations," a spokesperson said.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
