We're always a fan of hopes, dreams and ambition for the Illawarra: Editorial

Ambition is not a word we should shy away from, especially regarding the place we live in.
The announcement of a $1.9bn 10-year plan to improve the Illawarra, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven's transport infrastructure, tourist attractions and places we do business is excellent news.
It's been described as hopes and dreams by some, but we need a bit of hope in our lives, and dreams are often the foundation of something magnificent.
The Greater Cities Partnership prospectus identifies nine priorities for the region. It is a culmination of work from four local government areas of Wollongong, Kiama, Shellharbour and Shoalhaven, plus eight other organisations, including the University of Wollongong and RDA Illawarra.
Getting so many chiefs to agree on these priorities was once a dream, but now it's a reality. The next step is to deliver on these projects.
Delivery means Wollongong could be within reach of hosting a game or a team for the Rugby Union World Cup in 2027 or the Rugby League World Cup in 2029.
We know world cup events put Wollongong on the map, and with that comes tourism dollars.
The benefits of a South-West Illawarra Rail Link (SWIRL) have been well documented, but imagine actually being able to get it off the ground? It opens up transport routes for commuters and goods.
And as for Port Kembla, we all know there is a heap of opportunity in and around the port.
Still, from the outside perspective, there doesn't seem to be a coherent or transparent approach to maximising the opportunity.
While $25m sounds like a lot for a 'master plan'. But it does mean a well-thought-through and strategic approach will be taken to ensure the future of one of Wollongong's greatest growth assets.
As Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said: "We are in challenging times, but you've got to start somewhere, with a plan, a vision, a dream - this is the future of the Shoalhaven and the Illawarra."
We're all for the planning; now let's get momentum behind this and push for swift delivery.
- Gayle Tomlinson
