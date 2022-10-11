Giant letters spelling out 'Wollongong' could be making a comeback

The giant white letters spelling out Wollongong that were seen at various locations during the UCI Road World Championships could be making a comeback.
Wollongong Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown has put forward a motion at Monday night's council meeting calling for the letters to be used more often.
The letters were hired by Destination Wollongong and were placed at locations including Belmore Basin, Flagstaff Hill and the Continental Pool throughout the week of the races.
"The aerial footage of the letters was spectacular, and many comments have been made on social media platforms calling for the letters to be a permanent tourism feature of Wollongong," Cr Brown said.
Cr Brown's motion asks for council to establish a working party with Destination Wollongong "to investigate bringing the letters back at a location to be determined, on a more permanent or pop-up basis".
"I would just like to have the conversation with the community to see if there is support for it to come back," Cr Brown said.
"I'm not wedded to it being a permanent fixture. I certainly don't believe it should be up on Mt Keira - I'm not after that Hollywood sign. But I saw how much people enjoyed interacting with it down at Cove Beach or at Flagstaff Hill.
"I just thought it was worth having a conversation to see whether we progressed this as a pop-up or if there was an appetite for a permanent display."
That is not the only UCI motion before council at Monday night's meeting.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery put forward his own motion to acknowledge the work people put into both the races and the recognition of Wollongong as a UCI bike city.
He also wanted council to write to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to thank the government for its role in providing the city with the opportunity to host the event.
"Hosting the UCI Road World Championships was a significant milestone for Wollongong and the energy, excitement and pride it generated was fantastic," Cr Bradbery's motion stated.
"Delivering the championships took enormous effort from the team at Wollongong 2022, council staff, NSW government agencies, volunteers and many others who contributed to hosting the championships."
