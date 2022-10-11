Imagine being able to get to work in half an hour from just about anywhere in the Illawarra using public transport, or watching the 2027 netball or rugby world cup from the brand new Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct.
Under a new vision for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven travel along the dangerous Picton Road would also be much safer and you could get a train direct from West Dapto to Western Sydney.
A "Blue Highway" would allow boats to easily connect the upgraded Wollongong and Kiama harbours with the glittering new Shellharbour Marina and rich tourism opportunities on the Far South Coast, and thousands of new trade and manufacturing jobs would be available at Port Kembla.
On Tuesday, the group of organisations lobbying for improved infrastructure across the Illawarra released a new priority list of projects, which it says will help to transform and connect the four council areas of Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven.
The Greater Cities Partnership prospectus - an update to the Illawarra Shoalhaven City Plan released in 2020 - identifies nine priorities for the region which need almost $2 billion in government funds in the coming years.
The largest is the Picton Road upgrade to a four-lane divided carriageway, which the prospectus says will cost $1.3 billion to plan, design and deliver between now and 2030.
The Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct, which would see an overhaul of the dilapidated Wollongong Entertainment Centre and surrounding land, should also be funded to the tune of $350 million, the document says.
This could be up and running in time for 2027 if a planning and design goes ahead in the next two years.
Most of the nine projects on the new list have been in discussions for many years - or even decades in the case of the South-West Illawarra Rail Link (formerly known as the Maldon-Dombarton line) which needs $30 million for a business case.
However, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, who also chairs the joint organisation of councils in the region, said it was important to keep pushing state and federal politicians to fund the region's "dreams".
"We are in challenging times, but you've got to start somewhere, with a plan, a vision, a dream - this is the future of the Shoalhaven and the Illawarra," he said.
"This is what we desire for the benefit of our people, and our economy locally. For instance, a 30 minute commute is a vital part of making life a lot more liveable and the experience of our region being somewhere people can live and work and enjoy those opportunities."
He admitted some of the timelines set out in the prospectus were "optimistic" but also believed the projects were achievable.
"I can remember Wayne Swan coming down here and announcing $25 million to make the Maldon Dombarton line shovel ready, and I think that was in the late 90s, but you have to keep pressing the case," he said.
"Yes, it might be a bit optimistic, but someone has to have optimism. Look at [the Shellharbour Marina], which was conceived decades ago, and now finally we are standing in a space where it has come to fruition.
"That's what we are doing here, continually putting before governments our dreams and our vision for our local government areas of Shoalhaven, Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong."
Cr Bradbery said the prospectus focused on transport and industry infrastructure - rather than the region's health or education needs - because these would help to boost the region's economy.
"These projects lift the economy, in such a way that that economy can afford the associated health, education and recreational interests - there are spin offs from a stronger economy," he said.
The projects, funding and timelines called for in the prospectus include:
What's a Greater Cities Partnership?
The Illawarra Shoalhaven partnership brings together all levels of government, business and higher education institutions and is brokered by RDA Illawarra.
It was previously known as the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City Deal.
Of the $875 million worth of projects identified in 2020 by the City Deal prospectus two years ago, $471.7 million in funds has been delivered.
This includes money from the budget for the Mount Ousley Interchange and planning for upgrades to Picton Road, as well as private investment in a waste recovery and landfill reduction facility in the Shoalhaven.
As well as providing a united platform to lobby governments for funding, the Illawarra-Shoalhaven partnership helps the region link in to the Great Cities Commission's "Six Cities" vision.
This is a NSW Government plan to create a mega region of cities, linking the Hunter, Sydney and the Illawarra, with the aim of making it more globally competitive.
In April, the state renamed the Greater Sydney Commission to "Greater Cities" and expanded it to include Newcastle/Lower Hunter, the Central Coast and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven.
RDA Illawarra Chair Eddy De Gabriele said the new prospectus released on Tuesday focused on developing key precincts and enhancing the Illawarra's connectivity with Western Sydney and regional NSW.
"During the past two years we have built on and refined our 2020 Illawarra Shoalhaven City Deal to reflect emerging opportunities and showcase for state and federal governments the growth in importance of this region," he said.
"These are grassroots developments with broad support throughout the community and have the potential to facilitate a more diverse economy for the region while adding high-value jobs through renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, professional services and technology.
"The projects aim to deliver more than 12,000 jobs during the next decade while delivering transformative and aspirational projects worth $1.9 billion."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
