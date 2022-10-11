Illawarra Sports Awards will celebrate region's achievements, dedication

Amid all the ongoing frustration, we've also been inspired in the past couple of years.
World titles and gold medals have helped sustain our sporting desires on television screens, cheering some of the great athletes the Illawarra has ever produced.
But at the same time, children and adults alike have endured two COVID lockdowns and a weather system which refuses to yield when it comes to producing precipitation.
And as we come towards the end of 2022, we've seen some remarkable stories of perseverance and dedication to have amateur, community and semi-professional sportspeople making it back on to our fields, ovals and courts.
This is the motivation for bringing back the Illawarra Sports Awards, refreshed and re-energised, after a decade in the wilderness.
It was once a beacon of our region's success and we, the Illawarra Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsors Illawarra Credit Union, invite you to be part of it again at the Fraternity Club on November 10.
"This will be a genuine celebration of sport, for all it's worth in the broader community," Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive John Armstrong said.
"It's not just about the performances, but the people around them who make it all possible.
"I actually see it as the nexus, the link that brings people together, knowing whether they cam from, a region which produces so much talent, the equal or better of anywhere in Australia or the world.
"It's a chance to come together as a community, after all the difficulties we've overcome in recent times."
For Armstrong and myself, as sports editor, and the Academy and Mercury teams, this has been a passion project which has been in the planning before COVID hit.
It was only at the end of the pandemic restrictions and when corporate backing from presenting partner Illawarra Credit Union came, where it became a reality.
"From the Illawarra Credit Union's perspective, we want to support the Sports Awards and ensure people of the Illawarra get recognised for their achievements," chief executive Anthony Perkiss said.
"As a local organisation, it's great to be able to support local people.
"They're making their way in their own right and it's important to recognise their amazing achievements, it's going to be a fantastic night."
The male and female athlete awards will be the prestigious moment of the ceremony, as the judging panel led by Armstrong, Fox Sports broadcaster Matt Russell and myself, to determine the finalists, as well as the public awards, including Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero.
You can vote in the Mercury's People's Choice Award at illawarramercury.com.au/sports-awards, as well purchase tickets and there also still sponsorship opportunities available.
So jump online, vote, nominate and get involved in the dawn of a bright new era for Illawarra sport.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
