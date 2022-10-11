Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards
Free

Illawarra Sports Awards will celebrate region's achievements, dedication

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:41pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Academy Of Sport chief executive John Armstrong (left) with Mercury sports editor Tim Barrow and Illawarra Credit Union chief executive Anthony Perkiss. Picture by Robert Peet

Amid all the ongoing frustration, we've also been inspired in the past couple of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.