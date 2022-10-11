Fears Kiama councillors are being 'herded' towards Blue Haven sell-off

Kiama Greens councillor Kathy Rice fears councillors are being "herded" towards the sale of the Blue Haven aged care facility.
At an extraordinary Kiama Municipal Council meeting on Thursday, councillors will discuss a new motion put forward by Mayor Neil Reilly and three councillors proposing the sale of the Bonaira aged care centre but retaining the independent living units at Blue Haven Terralong.
While Cr Rice hasn't ruled out a sale of Blue Haven she felt the motion before Thursday's meeting was "premature".
"My view is that we still don't have all of the information that we requested back in May so that we can make a fully informed decision," Cr Rice said.
"There have been business cases requested for the keep, lease and sell options and they haven't been provided to us as yet. All of these motions that have come forward are aiming to proceed in the 'sell' direction without having received that information.
"It bothers me that due process doesn't seem to be occurring and we haven't been allowed to have the reports and the only ones we have had are being directed towards the sale option."
She also suggested full figures on all the operations of Blue Haven hadn't been supplied, rather than just those of the aged centre running at a loss.
"I feel like we are being herded to an extent," Cr Rice said.
Cr Rice also questioned the need for an urgent meeting on the issue this Thursday - just three business days before council's regular meeting next Tuesday.
She also said if a decision was made to sell the facility at Thursday's meeting, the money would not be available in time to service a $47 million loan payment due next year.
"The revenue of the sale from Blue Haven Boniara is not going to come until 2024 sometime," Cr Rice said.
"The land is not allowed to be sold before then because of the conditions that applied when council bought it from the state government.
"It's not a quick fix anyway. Having a motion to say we're going to sell isn't going to pay off the loan next year because the money won't be available then.
"All it will mean then is the money will be coming. I suppose that means they'll renegotiate our loan. That's what we're looking for - the renegotiation of a loan so we do need to prove that we're solvent. That's the most important thing to prove at the current time."
Much of the staff at Blue Haven is represented by the United Services Union and organiser Rudi Oppitz said the union was opposed to any sale of the facility.
"Aged care services are well serviced by our council," Mr Oppitz said.
"The quality of aged care services at Blue Haven is virtually second to none. Private enterprise cannot offer the same level of services and quality of care that the residents of Blue Haven receive."
Mr Oppitz said the financial issues around Blue Haven were not permanent but a result of a combination of the COVID pandemic and "a blowout in construction costs".
"Those two things in and of themselves and not permanent fixtures within that aged care facility," he said.
"We say council has the ability to actually over time trade itself out of the situation that they found themselves in for the aged care services."
He also claimed the Blue Haven services were around half of the council's asset base.
"Council offloading half its asset base would translate to increasing the ratepayers rates to meet the costs of offering the services that Kiama residents would expect," he said.
