Hot Property Illawarra: 1870s Kiama home sells well above reserve at auction

At a time when many homes are failing to sell under the hammer, a couple of high-profile Kiama properties have bucked the trend.
This includes 34 Bong Bong Street, which fetched $2,055,000. 'Whitecaps', built in 1875, is recognisable due to its white picket fence and arbor.
Elsewhere in the region, but staying on the topic of long-standing homes, a Federation-era cottage in the northern suburbs, which has reportedly only been owned by two families throughout its lengthy history, is scheduled to go under the hammer.
The home at 68 Moore Street, Austinmer is due to be auctioned on October 17.
Local businessman Edward Webster built the home between 1891 and 1901. It remained in the family for more than a century until it was sold several years ago.
Meanwhile, the price of apartments is holding up better than house prices in the Illawarra, according to new data.
Unit prices remained steady in September, while house prices dropped 1.8 per cent.
Recent apartment buyer Jake Willis, said there was much to like about apartment living.
"You can get a better location for a better price compared to a house," he said.
However, after encountering "the perfect storm" of setbacks, a viable construction industry is needed to ensure the Illawarra's housing supply crisis is addressed, experts say.
Among the proposed solutions to tackle this crisis includes embracing the build-to-rent model.
These topics and more were discussed by construction industry experts at the Property Council of Australia's recent event in Wollongong. Read more here.
Finally, residents of Albion Park and surrounds who have been calling for more facilities to support the growing population have got their wish, with the area set to receive a new village centre.
Lendlease and Revelop has announced the development application approval for the Calderwood Village.
The circa $50 million village centre has been greenlit for construction at Calderwood Valley.
