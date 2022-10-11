Illawarra Mercury
Minister takes action on Kiama councils' financial woes

By Glen Humphries
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:54am, first published 4:22am
Kiama Municipal Council Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud have received a letter from Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman threatening to issue a Performance Improvement Order. Picture by Robert Peet

Kiama Municipal Council could be slapped with a Performance Improvement Order because, in part, its records "do not adequately indicate council's true financial position".

