Minister takes action on Kiama councils' financial woes

Kiama Municipal Council could be slapped with a Performance Improvement Order because, in part, its records "do not adequately indicate council's true financial position".
If the council does not comply with the order, the councillors risk being sacked.
In a letter to Mayor Neil Reilly and Chief Executive Officer Jane Stroud, which will be tabled at Thursday's extraordinary meeting, Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman announced her intent to issue the order due to "evidence to suggest that council has failed to meet its legislative responsibilities in relation to its financial management".
Among a list of concerns is the fact council had breached the Local Government Act by accessing restricted funds without approval and using them for "purposes other than for which they were intended".
There are also concerns council will not be able to pay its debts.
"There were, and continue to be, serious risks faced by the council due to its financial position having deteriorated to the extent that it has insufficient cash to cover all internal and external obligations," Ms Tuckerman's letter stated.
The letter also states council has not operated the Blue Haven aged care facility in accordance with the Aged Care Act.
"The community needs to have confidence that council's financial management and performance has close oversight and is being closely monitored," the letter stated.
"Given the difficult financial circumstances facing the council, it is important that council builds on the financial strategies that have been put in place to reduce expenditure and increase revenue.
"In my opinion, a temporary adviser with the requisite financial expertise is needed to advise council, to report on and oversee the implementation of the financial aspects of the Performance Improvement Order."
In terms of Blue Haven, the proposed order requires council to review its operation and "make a decision about the retension, sale or lease of the facility".
Council has a chance to make submissions to Ms Tuckerman, who will consider them before officially issuing the order.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward was aware of the pending order from Ms Tuckerman and offered any help he could to councilors.
"It is critical that councillors, of all political colours, work together to ensure the future strength and prosperity of the Kiama Municipality," Mr Ward said.
"Local residents deserve the right to elect local people to manage the delivery of important municipal services. Local leaders have obligations to make the right decisions in both the good times and bad.
"I know our local councillors and believe they are people of integrity and committed to our community. However, the future of Kiama Municipal Council is in their hands."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
