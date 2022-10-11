Onwards and Upwards, is what a cancer survivor said, as she shared her tormenting yet powerful journey through cancer.
Angie Howes was living a normal life until out of nowhere she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2019.
"I was so shocked, I had no symptoms and it's not something you really want to hear as a single parent of a five-year-old," Ms Howes said.
Ms Howes had to get emergency surgery and 24 rounds of chemotherapy to reduce the bowel obstruction and when she thought she was cancer-free, it knocked on her door once again.
"I just had a three month break from cancer before it returned, this time it affected my ovaries and stomach lining as well."
The treatment plan for Ms Howes included a 13-hour surgery with the hope that it was the end of it, but unfortunately it wasn't.
"They also then found tumours in my liver which then had to be cut out," she said.
After a challenging journey, Ms Howes has emerged as a powerful cancer survivor and believes it was possible because of Cancer Council's support.
"I had so many questions when I had cancer, 'why am I losing hair', 'how do I talk to my five-year-old son about what's wrong with me' and you can be Dr Google if you want to but Cancer Council provides the best support in this regard," she said.
Angie Howes is one of the ambassadors for the 21st Illawarra Relay For Life 2022 organised by the Cancer Council.
The event taking place on Innovation campus on October 15 is all about celebrating cancer survivors and raising funds for cancer research as a community.
Cancer Council Community Relations Coordinator Vanessa Ng said the relay signifies "cancer never rests and neither do we".
"Teams of colleagues, friends and families come together and do laps around the track," she said.
The event will be on for twelve hours and apart from walking, there will be much to do including inflatables, giant slides and activities.
Cancer survivor Melahat Kaymak is also the ambassador for the relay, with this year being her third.
"I'm here to represent the culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities and also just to be a part of this fun fund-raising event," she said.
"I had the shock of my life in 2019, and it all came out from a bowel screening test which came back positive.
Three months later Ms Kaymak felt her world come apart when she learnt she had bowel cancer.
After rigorous chemotherapy and surgery and Ms Kaymak got better and is appreciative of the help from Cancer Council.
"This is my way of giving it back," she said.
The Relay for Life Illawarra is on Saturday, October 15 starting at 9am.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.