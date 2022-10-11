Spending his 30th birthday behind bars at the John Morony Correctional Centre in Windsor was a wake up call for Michael Stocklasa.
Stocklasa, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime and was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, police were patrolling Warrawong on 17 April 2022 where they spotted Stocklasa.
Stocklasa was known to police with an extensive history of drug offences.
That day, police searched Stocklasa and found two phone and a wallet stuffed with $50 bills.
A message found on one of the phones read "my girl has but wants 8fit for hb". Police said this translated to Stocklasa's girlfriend wanting $850 for 1.5 grams of a prohibited drug.
Searching Stocklasa's wallet, police found $1750 in $50 notes which Stocklasa said was from a lucky night at the pokies at the Open Hearth hotel in Warrawong.
Police seized the cash and phones.
The next week, police searched the Jane Avenue address in Warrawong where Stocklasa was staying with his girlfriend.
Police found a small green Lacoste side bag in a backpack belonging to Stocklasa which contained a small reseable bag with a crystal like substance.
Stocklasa admitted to police the substance was methamphetamine which police subsequently weighed, finding the bag contained 0.41 grams of the drug.
While searching Stocklasa, police found a mobile phone belonging to Stocklasa. Police examined the phone and found a video from earlier that year which depicted what police said appeared to be a firearm.
Stocklasa is currently subject to a firearms prohibition order, meaning he cannot acquire, possess or use a firearm, firearm part or ammunition.
In the video, Stocklasa - who was identified by his distinctive tattoos and showing his face at the end of the video - could be seen holding the firearm to the head of another person.
According to police documents, the behaviour shown demonstrated Stocklasa's "arrogance".
"[The accused] shows complete disregard for public safety, accused personal safety, as well as prohibition order."
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the video did not show any harmful intent, but that it was nonetheless unsavoury.
"It is boys being boys but watching too much Ivan Milat photos," she said.
The court heard Stocklasa had an extensive criminal history tied to his drug use, something he assured the court via his lawyer Elizabeth Parkes was about to change.
"Key to his sobriety and rehabilitation is staying busy when he's out," Ms Parkes said.
The court heard that Stocklasa's drug use stemmed in part from boredom, something that Ms Girotto queried.
"Some people knit when they're bored, he takes drugs when he's bored," she said.
Stocklasa had worked within the sanitation department while in custody and had plans to utilise his experience as a labourer to work on construction sites if released.
Ms Girotto gave him this chance and released him on an intensive corrections order for five and a half months and a community corrections order for two years. Ms Girotto cautioned his rehabilitation would depend upon Stocklasa giving up his drug habit.
"It is your life - you're the master of your own destiny. Leaving aside [drugs] are illegal, they're probably screwing up your brain, you're going to come to a point of no return."
