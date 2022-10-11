A false allegation of theft made on Facebook after "a few wines" led to an employee of an Oak Flats dog groomer launching a claim for defamation.
But a District Court judge decided there was no case in what was a landmark ruling for the new "serious harm" test for defamation cases.
According to the judgement by District Court judge Judith Gibson, Katie Zimmerman was working for Albion Park dog groomer Perky Pooches in September last year when an issue arose around a missing pair of scissors.
Her boss Tiarne Perkiss accused Ms Zimmerman of the theft, though it was quickly disproved, resulting in a texted apology later that day.
Ms Zimmerman then went on sick leave before resigning several weeks later.
She took up a new role as a dog carer at Albion Bark Lodge in Albion Park, where her new employer Sarah McPherson posted an image of her at work on Facebook.
Ms Perkiss' mother Kim saw the post and, having drunk "a few wines", sent several private messages to Ms McPherson alleging Ms Zimmerman was a thief.
"You should check references," Kim Perkiss wrote.
"She went on stress leave due to not coping with being caught taking items from the business
"We could have had police involved. About $1000 worth of scissors taken."
As a result, Ms Zimmerman launched defamation action.
In court Ms McPherson said she had only shown the messages to her husband and then Ms Zimmerman's parents - but the claim of defamation only related to Ms Pherson's viewing of them.
She also admitted considering sacking Ms Zimmerman but instead chose not to hire her full-time and also limited her exposure to "expensive items".
However Judge Gibson's ruling found Ms McPherson continued to have "a high regard for the plaintiff as a valued employee" and the Albion Bark Lodge owner recognised Kim Perkiss was merely "lashing out" at a former employee.
In her ruling, Judge Gibson found Ms Zimmerman had failed to show the Facebook messages sent by Kim Perkiss had caused "serious harm" and dismissed the case.
"At its highest, the plaintiff's claim cannot identify to any other source of serious harm beyond what is asserted to be a change in attitude towards her by her employer for a few weeks, a claim which I have not accepted," Judge Gibson ruled.
"I do not consider that the plaintiff's reputation suffered any harm in Ms McPherson's eyes at all.
"The plaintiff has thus failed to establish that she has suffered anything, beyond the distress and anger she felt at being falsely accused of theft; however, that distress cannot be equated with evidence of serious harm, which must be to reputation."
