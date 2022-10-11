Significant road closures will affect residents driving between Figtree and Dapto as a section of the M1 Princes Motorway is closed for traffic works.
The road will be closed in both directions between Figtree and Dapto between 8pm and 4am from Sunday, October 16 to Thursday, October 20.
During the maintenance work light vehicles will need to detour via the Princes Highway. While heavy vehicles can detour via Masters Road, Springhill Road, Five Islands Road, King Street, Windang Road and Lake Entrance Road.
Motorists are advised to allow up to an additional 20 minutes travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
