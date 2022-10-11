Truckie charged over Southern Highlands crash that killed boy 18 years ago

Police have charged a man over a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in the Southern Highlands, 18 years ago.
The 59-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich, Queensland on Sunday on a NSW Police arrest warrant.
Crash Investigation Unit officers travelled to Queensland and successfully applied for the man's extradition to Australia, and he arrived in Sydney on Tuesday night.
Police took the man to Mascot Police Station and charged him with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and three counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred on the night of Friday, November 26 2004.
A heavy vehicle allegedly struck a station wagon on the Hume Highway near Sutton Forest about 9.40pm that night.
A six-year-old boy seated in the back of the vehicle died.
Police will allege the accused man - then aged 42 - was working as a truck driver at the time of the crash.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.
