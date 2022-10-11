Illawarra Mercury
Truck driver charged over 2004 Southern Highlands fatal crash

Updated October 11 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Truckie charged over Southern Highlands crash that killed boy 18 years ago

Police have charged a man over a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy in the Southern Highlands, 18 years ago.

