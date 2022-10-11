A new record has been set for an annual art show helping primary school students from the Northern Illawarra as its co-ordinator steps down after 10 years of service.
The Scarborough Art Show returned last weekend for the first time since the pandemic hit, with record sales of 195 pieces of art sold and 424 craft items.
It was her final edition as co-ordinator, Leigh Healey said while the official fundraising total was still being worked out, she was blown away by the community support.
"I am humbled and blessed to work alongside beautiful families from Scarborough Public School to make this such an amazing weekend," Mrs Healey said.
"I feel the Artshow is in good hands as I step down as art show coordinator, after 10 years, as my baby graduates primary school and starts high school next year."
Due to its size and demographic, Scarborough Public School is often void of government funding so their annual art show is used to better help the students like putting air-conditioners in classrooms, a new playground and gardening area, it's paid for an art literacy program in the past as well helping pay for extra learning support teachers in the classroom.
Renowned artists like Ashley Frost, Hal Pratt, Stephen Dupont, Tanya Stubbles, Chris Duczynski, Kate Broadfoot, Holly Eva, Ash Leslie and Anthea Stead were among some of the stellar names who donated a portion of sales in 2022 to the tiny school of 65 kids.
Their last sales record was in 2018 where $37,922 was raised.
