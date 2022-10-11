Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free

Scarborough Art Show's co-ordinator steps down as 2022 exhibition breaks records

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 11 2022 - 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paintings being hung prior to the beginning of the 2022 Scarborough Art Show. Picture from Facebook.

A new record has been set for an annual art show helping primary school students from the Northern Illawarra as its co-ordinator steps down after 10 years of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.