Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top Illawarra teams are fighting for Zone 16 pennants bowls glory

By Mike Driscoll
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 12 2022 - 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Pascoe will be a key player for Towradgi in Saturday's Division 1 Pennant play-offs. Picture supplied.

The Illawarra Men's Pennant competition dodged the rain and completed their washed-out games to set up play-offs in all four divisions at finals headquarters Windang this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.