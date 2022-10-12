The Illawarra Men's Pennant competition dodged the rain and completed their washed-out games to set up play-offs in all four divisions at finals headquarters Windang this weekend.
Towradgi's Division 1 team was the busiest side playing three games last weekend; losing to Figtree (No 1) 56-48 (8.5-1.5), followed by a 71-57 (9-1) win over Woonona then a 82-49 (10-0) defeat to Warilla which, combined, left Towradgi to miss a top-two spot.
Towradgi now meet fourth-placed Corrimal in the minor semi-final on Saturday afternoon, with the loser eliminated and the winner to face the loser of the major semi between Warilla and Kiama, who are playing for a spot in the grand final.
Towradgi finished just a half point behind second-placed Kiama, with their eight-shot loss to Figtree No 1 last Saturday having huge ramifications for both clubs.
Figtree's Simon Garrity beat Robbie Warren 24-13, while Shane Garvey won his rink for Towradgi 19-16 against Steve Simeon, with Shane Pascoe vs Peter Ford tied 16-16.
It proved a tough loss for Towradgi, but the result also left Figtree No 1 to miss out on fourth spot on countback to Corrimal, whose 10-0 win over Figtree No 2 propelled them into the semi-finals.
The Men's Pennant play-offs begin at Windang BC on Saturday afternoon with the Division 1 and Division 2 major and minor semi-finals.
The Division 3 and 4 play-offs are due to start Sunday afternoon from 12.30pm.
In Division 2 the top two teams from the two sections qualified for the play-offs with Section 1 minor premiers Windang No 1 (45.5 points) to face Section 2 winners Dapto Citizens No 2 (52.5) for a grand final spot.
The match shapes as a tight affair with Citos unbeaten all season and Windang defeated just once.
Meanwhile, the two sectional runners-up in Division 2, Dapto Citizens (No 1) and Warilla (No 2) will face off in the minor semi.
In Division 3, Section 1 winners Albion Park meet Section 2's top side Figtree No 2 in the major semi, with the two runners-up Warilla No 1 and Berkeley in the minor semi.
Interestingly, in Section 1 Albion Park (47.5 points) finished the season with a 5-2 win-loss record, edging out Warilla (No 1) by a point, with Figtree No 1 (45) just missing the play-offs.
In Section 2, Figtree No 2 (52.5) lost just one game, with a strong Berkeley (50) second.
Finally, the Division 4 play-offs is a three-team round robin format with game 1 to feature Section 1 champs Jamberoo against Section 2 winners Wiseman Park on Sunday.
Section 3 winners Dapto Citizens No 2 will play their two games next weekend.
With 11 clubs having a team in the play-offs, it's an exciting time for bowls with hopefully plenty of fans turn out at play-off HQ Windang this weekend.
Warilla qualifiers Andrew Johnston and Glenn Beveridge won their section, while a team from Bateau Bay proved formidable in claiming the 2022-23 NSW State Over-40s Pairs at East Maitland BC.
Thirty-two teams qualified for the State Finals through regional play-offs, with miserable weather forcing the event to be transferred from Club Maitland City to the undercover greens at Raymond Terrace and East Maitland BC.
Champions Warren Power and Chayne Edwards (Bateau Bay) lost their third sectional game but qualified for the quarter-finals, in a section in which Dapto Citizens Chris Green and Michael Stead began with a 19-shot win then lost two tight games to finish third.
Power and Edwards beat a West Tamworth team by 10 shots in the quarters and edged out Kurri Kurri's Ooshe Muncaster and Andrew Rees 19-17 in the semis before taking the title with a 15-12 win over Club Maitland City's Ben Harrison and Simon Mitchell.
Warilla's Andrew Johnston and Glenn Beveridge won two of their three sectional games in May to advance to the knockout phase.
The Warilla pair beat Ray Garn and Bart Thornwaite (Engadine) 18-10 to clinch a very competitive Section 1 on countback but bowed out in the quarters to Kurri Kurri's Muncaster-Rees 21-11.
NSW clinched the overall honours at the Australian Sides Championships following a brilliant win in the women's competition and runners-up in the men's at Broadbeach BC.
The unbeaten NSW Women took home the Marj Morris Trophy for a ninth time in the past 10 national titles, with the championships returning for the first time since 2019.
Figtree Sports' Scottish international Kay Moran played in the rink skipped by Fairy Meadow junior Dawn Hayman and were unbeaten to claim the top rink award.
The Blues Men's side featured Warilla's Corey Wedlock and Figtree's Matt Miles, plus Warilla junior Jesse Noronha.
Meanwhile, Victoria won both Senior (Over-60s) Championships with Towradgi's Robbie Warren among the leading skips for the Blues Men who were third, while Warilla's Vicki Turner played for the NSW Women who placed fifth.
The Championships were cancelled in 2020 and last year due to COVID, but made a triumphant return.
