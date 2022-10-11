They fell one step short of a premiership in 2022, but the South Coast Blaze are set to unveil a new-look under 23s side when they return to the court next year.
Natural progression through age groups will see a contingent of senior players move up to the opens grade in NSW Premier League, opening the door for the next crop of talent to make their mark in the under 23s.
A key figure in overseeing that transition is Heather Smith, who was last week unveiled as Blaze's new under 23s head coach. She takes over the reins from Regan Tweddle, who steps away after three years in the role.
Smith brings a wealth of experience to the position, with highlights on her resume including being Western Sydney Academy of Sport's head coach and GWS Fury high performance manager. She spent the 2022 season as Blaze's opens assistant coach, and is now ready for the new opportunity.
"For me, it's a bit of a natural progression," Smith said.
"I've sat in both head and assistant coach roles over periods of time for different reasons, and it's a space now where I've got time to invest and build a team for the season, so I'm really looking forward to it.
"The 23s team will be a bit of changing space for next season, and I'm excited about that because it's a chance to re-establish the pathway and nurture some of the local players coming through for opportunities. It's something I've probably got the most experience in, and it's something I'm excited to do for Blaze while supporting the opens side and pushing the standards."
Smith will continue to work closely with Blaze opens head coach Marji Parr, who re-committed to the position last week.
"Marji was assistant to me in a regional academy program some years ago, and then got an opportunity as a head coach herself. I told her to go for that, and then she reached out to me to come be an assistant to her, so we've swung back and forth on that pendulum together," Smith said.
"We're different coaches, but we have a lot of respect for each other's coaching styles, and we complement each other well. And it's an enjoyable space, we have a lot of fun along the way."
Continuing the big news for the club, the Blaze on Monday announced Maria Lynch as their new high performance manager.
Lynch's extensive background included being foundation coach for Hunter Jeagers in the Commonwealth Bank Trophy and coaching NSW state teams to 12 national titles.
"South Coast Blaze Blaze is a fresh and innovative franchise, and the environment supports creative methods and ideas," Lynch said.
"The depth and talent of athletes and coaches in the region has always been significant and to be able to provide a strong pathway program is exciting. The high performance team at South Coast Blaze Blaze is coming together - with the 'One Team, One Dream' mantra guiding us to deliver an amazing 2023 season and beyond.
"I look forward to connecting with the region, collaborating with the high performance staff and sharing a high quality environment with our athletes."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.