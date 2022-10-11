Jamberoo's annual Opera in the Valley returns for the first time since the pandemic hit on November 5.
The ticketed event at the Jamberoo School of Arts (which includes wine and cheese) is a regular fundraiser for the local Country Women's Association.
Maestro Glenn Amer will once again work his magic. After being selected to participate in several studios in London at age 13, Glenn has been heavily involved with the music scent both in Australia and abroad so this year is shaping up to be just as sensational as in the past.
Performers include soprano Mary-Jean O'Doherty who was the first prize winner in the 2013 Paris Opera Awards; mezzo-soprano Johanna Knoechel who was awarded an AMusA with Distinction; Italian Lyrico Spinto Tenor Lorenzo Rositano; and Opera Australia baritone Daniel Macey.
Opera in the Valley is on Saturday, November 5 at 8pm at the Jamberoo School of Arts.
Tickets are $60 and will be on sale at Elders Jamberoo (phone 02 4236 0891). Tickets include wine and cheese at interval and a traditional CWA supper after the performance where you can mingle with the artists.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
