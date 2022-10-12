A battle with breast cancer has forced artist Wendi Reis to change the way she creates, but the result is her happiest body of work, ready for showing in the northern Illawarra.
This weekend the collection of 41 pieces will form Reis's first exhibition in four years, at the Clifton School of Arts from Friday through to Sunday.
She said rather than set her creative outlet aside while going through her cancer treatment, she committed to her craft but vowed only to paint subjects which made her happy - hence the title of the exhibition being "Happiness".
"I chose subjects that could be painted gradually and not need to be completed in a short period of time," she said.
"I would do an hour a day because that's all I could do because I had a mastectomy and the radiation and all that."
Reis chose subjects in nature like shells, birds and water flowing over rocks, while slowing the process meant more depth in detail.
"These were quite complicated and took layers of paint to achieve the right effect," she said referring to the flowing water images.
"I noticed that I'd become very interested in the smaller details of leaves, flowers and bugs."
The collection took her the better part of four years to create, though the slow process also helped her to heal physically and mentally from cancer.
"It really did help me and put my mind off what was going on with any of the discomfort and nausea, at least I could just sit there and do little bit."
Wendi Reis' "Happiness" exhibition, Clifton School of Arts, October 14 to 16, 10am to 3.30pm.
Meet the Artist Saturday October 15, 1.30pm-3.30pm/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
