Clifton School of Arts to host Wendi Reis's happiest to paint her happiest exhibition yet

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:47am, first published 1:13am
Artist Wendi Reis will have her first exhibition in four years this weekend, with 41 pieces on show at the Clifton School of Arts. Picture supplied.

A battle with breast cancer has forced artist Wendi Reis to change the way she creates, but the result is her happiest body of work, ready for showing in the northern Illawarra.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

