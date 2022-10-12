Wollongong is preparing for to party for the football World Cup in Qatar with plans for an all-night spectator zone in Globe Lane in the Crown St Mall.
A 24-hour World Cup fan zone is proposed for the entertainment-focused lane, with Wollongong City Council submitting a Development Application (DA) for itself to consider for the event, to be held in November and December.
It's nothing new for football fans to get used to watching the big games in the middle of the night, thanks to the location on the other side of the world.
But big games are best watched in company and this proposal would open up a public venue for families to watch matches in addition to the cafes and licensed premises which will be opening through the night.
The plan would involve setting up a temporary big screen in Globe Lane for live games. Kickoffs will range from about 7pm to 8.30am Wollongong time, the application states.
It would also involve "Cutting-edge live music featuring local music artists" and "vibrant theming and dressing of the lane to showcase and enhance its unique culture".
The DA seeks an extension to the outdoor dining operating hours allowed under the council's current policy, and says this would be temporary.
The DA is on public exhibition until October 19. It says the festivities would celebrate Wollongong's multi-cultural diversity and football culture.
Screening will be live and hours will change from game to game, with the fan zone to be set up for up to five days between November 22 an November 27, to accommodate pool games, and up to thirteen days between December 1 and 19 to accommodate semi-final and finals games.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.