If you read the script at the start of the year, 2022 was meant to be the first bit of normality on our sporting fields in the Illawarra off the back of two years of COVID-19 destroying any chance of a normal life for our local teams and organisations.
As a result, clubs and organisations were consistently on their toes trying to navigate an array of issues from ground closures to settling on sub-standard training venues for their teams.
Illawarra Stingrays president Kathy McDonogh said the year was incredibly difficult for the club for a number of reasons.
"[The rain] was an on-flow effect," she said.
"How we managed it was we had to outsource grounds outside of the region as well as indoor courts, there are no outdoor facilities in Wollongong except for the synthetic pitch Ian McLennan Park which was overused anyway during that period.
"This outsourcing was an expense to the club of $30,000 which wasn't budgeted for because no one expected to have to prepare for a once in a 200 year weather event.
From training on tennis courts to travelling to Sydney every weekend due to a lack of field availability in Wollongong, McDonogh said she was proud of how the Stingrays dealt with every hurdle.
In rugby league, Group Seven operations manager Ashton Sims said he felt as though the sport and those involved in the game truly came together as one during this season.
"Off the back of two COVID-19 years there was excitement in the air but unfortunately we faced unprecedented weather which cancelled games and closed grounds," he said.
"What I will say is that it showed the resilience and the tenacity of all of our clubs to move games to different days and all of the Group Seven clubs pivoted on a whim just to be able to play rugby league again, especially for the kids."
Following a spirited effort from all sporting teams, join us as we celebrate all of the region's local sporting clubs, athletes and volunteer at the Illawarra Sports Awards presented by the Mercury, the Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union.
