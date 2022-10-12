Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Spearfisher to cop sanctions after killing shark on South Coast

Updated October 12 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spearfisher who reportedly caught a wobbegong shark in waters off Tathra is to be sanctioned by authorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.