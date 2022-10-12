Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Census employment data for Illawarra shows biggest industries

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows healthcare and social assistance employs the most Illawarra residents.

The Illawarra's workforce has grown by over 11 per cent in the past five years, new Census data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.