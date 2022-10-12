The Illawarra's workforce has grown by over 11 per cent in the past five years, new Census data shows.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show there were 113,940 people employed as at Census night last year, up from 102,028 during the 2016 Census.
This represents an increase of 11.7 per cent, outstripping the 6.9 per cent growth of the region's total population but not quite reaching the 13 per cent increase the national workforce experienced.
The healthcare and social assistance industry remained the Illawarra's largest, employing 21,650 people - or 19 per cent of the workforce.
Between 2016 and 2021, this industry's workforce grew by 28 per cent.
Australia-wide, one in seven people in the workforce were in the healthcare and social assistance industry - more than 1.7 million individuals - and 30 per cent of them worked in hospitals.
Education and training employed the second-largest number of Illawarra residents, with 12,977 people, followed by retail at 11,461.
Most industries saw the number of workers increase, but this is not true of all.
In the Illawarra, agriculture, forestry and fishing, wholesale trade, IT and telecommunications, financial and insurance services, and rental, hiring and real estate services all saw worker numbers decline between 2016 and 2021. This was despite a reported increase in IT and telecommunications professionals of 24.8 per cent.
Other occupations that experienced growth include legal, social and welfare professionals (30.9 per cent), health and welfare support workers (22.1 per cent), and construction trades workers (19.3 per cent), among others.
The number of carers and aides in the Illawarra increased by 42.7 per cent.
Nationally, the number of aged and disabled carers saw a massive rise, growing by 72 per cent from 2016 to 2021 to hit 227,535.
Occupational therapists grew by 57 per cent, while there was a 49 per cent increase in the number of audiologists and speech pathologists.
The data showed that more men than women in the Illawarra were employed in managerial roles in 2021, as in 2016.
But the gap had narrowed: in 2016 there was 49.2 per cent more than women in these positions, but five years later there was less than a third more.
Women outnumbered men in professional occupations last year by 33.1 per cent.
There were far more men than women working as technicians and trades workers, but women made up the vast majority of community and personal service workers.
Meanwhile, fewer Illawarra residents worked 40 hours or more in 2021 than five years prior.
The data shows 32.1 per cent of employed people aged 15 and over worked 40 hours or more in the week prior to last year's Census night, compared to 36.2 per cent in 2016.
A similar trend was observed nationally, although the median hours worked in Australia remained steady at 38 hours.
"Interestingly, school principals worked as many hours as surgeons, with each recording a median of 50 hours per week," Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
