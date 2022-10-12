The information collected in the most recent Census has painted a picture of how last year's COVID-19 lockdown affected employment in the Illawarra.
Census night fell in the midst of the three and a half month-long lockdown, on August 10.
The hospitality industry suffered as a result of the lockdown and the number of workers in this industry fell by over 10 per cent in the Illawarra from 2016 to 2021, the figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.
Retail also felt the sting: overall, its workforce grew by less than 1 per cent from 2016 to 2021, while the number of sales assistants and salespeople dropped by 5.2 per cent.
The proportion of employed people working full-time in the Illawarra also fell, from 56.2 per cent in 2016 to 51.5 per cent in 2021.
Almost 25,700 workers in the Illawarra - or 22.5 per cent of the region's workforce - worked from home on Census day, up from just 4.1 per cent five years prior.
Close to 16 per cent of workers did not go to work for whatever reason that day, a significant jump from the 11.1 per cent in 2016.
Overall in NSW, 31 per cent of employed people were working from home on Census day.
In 2016, just 3.8 per cent of employees in the Illawarra and 2 per cent of owner managers of incorporated enterprises worked zero hours in the week leading up to the Census.
But in 2021, these figures had grown to 10.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively.
"COVID-19 restrictions in New South Wales contributed to unprecedented results," Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen said.
"For example, 15 per cent of people employed in the construction industry in New South Wales worked zero hours.
"This contrasts to the rest of Australia, with 3 per cent of the people employed in construction working zero hours".
In the arts and recreation services industry, 23 per cent of employed people in NSW worked zero hours.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
