Import George King believes he's the man to fill the void as the Hawks continue their global search to replace injured star Justin Robinson.
Robinson underwent undergo season-ending surgery on a torn meniscus on Monday and Illawarra had hoped to have a new import in Wollongong ahead of Saturday's trip to Adelaide.
The club has been close to finding a replacement, but won't get one in time for the clash with the 36ers, instead with intentions to unveil a recruit next week.
It's tricky time for the Hawks, who will fly inter-state with a 1-2 record to start their NBL campaign. However, it's not all doom and gloom for Jacob Jackomas's men, with King proving to be a shining light in their opening three games.
Playing off the bench, the former Dallas Mavericks forward averaged 15 points in Illawarra's first two matches, before exploding with 25 points - including 5/9 from deep - in last Saturday's 77-70 loss to the Wildcats.
In the absence of Robinson, King believes he still has more to give on the court.
"Australia's cool, I really appreciate Wollongong. It's my type of speed in the city and the team here has been welcoming, and the guys have been welcoming," the 28-year-old said.
"I think I've been playing solid, providing a spark off the bench. This is who I am, this is George King, and people are realising that now because I'm new here - but this is a regular thing.
"Justin was a 'voicey' guy for us, and I'm a guy whose also 'voicey' in times where it's needed. I understand if you talk too much, guys start to tune you out, so I tend to lay low until something needs to be said. When I do speak, my words mean so much more because George doesn't talk that much.
"We're obviously not going to replace Justin Robinson, he's a valuable piece on any team. But I think if everyone can be who they are and we can get one extra assist, one extra rebound or one extra defensive stop, we can try to make up for him."
While he may be on crutches, Robinson has remained active within the playing group. The former NBA point guard was at training on Wednesday to offer feedback and share his experience with teammates.
Robinson, who turned 25 this week, said he was "bummed" by the diagnosis, but he was trying to remain positive.
"I came here with some goals and I love the environment, I love the community and the guys I'm around are great," Robinson said.
"I like to give off my knowledge to others, and the position I'm in is not to be selfish. Everyone can learn off what I've been through, my experience, and I'll continue to learn with my teammates.
"I'm attacking rehab head on. I'm excited for what's to come, I don't think I'd be put in this position if I couldn't handle it. It's obviously not what I wanted to be going through, but life could be a lot worse, so that's how I'm looking at it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
