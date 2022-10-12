Teachers in the Illawarra have worn red to school to highlight their anger over NSW government plans to lock in a new three-year award.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos says the government wants to secure pay increases of 2.53 per cent a year at the Industrial Relations Commission, with inflation running at around 6 per cent.
Wollongong Organiser Duncan McDonald said it amounts to a wage cut.
"We need competitive salaries to attract talented people to the profession as staff shortages and teacher demands grow," Mr McDonald said.
"Every public school in the Illawarra has taken part in short sharp protest action as part of state wide anger over the fixed pay rise."
NSW teachers, who have gone on strike twice this year, are agitating for a pay increase of five to seven per cent.
Wollongong high school teacher Samuel Rosete said teachers want to meet the needs of students but the Government needs to get on board to support them.
"The Government wants to offer a band-aid solution to a laceration of what has been happening across the state," Mr Rosete said.
"Teaching is no longer an attractive profession, working conditions aren't improving, people are leaving the workforce and salaries are uncompetitive."
Deputy Principal at Keira High School Trystan Loades said no students were affected by today's action.
"It did not disrupt the school day or students sitting the HSC, it was a day of action drawing attention to our significant concerns including staff shortages," Mr Loades said.
"Teachers want to do the best they can for their students but with so many unfulfilled positions, we're seeing staff fill in for teachers in specialist areas."
In August, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell vowed to create a higher-paying career path for top-performing teachers.
But her plan was criticised by teachers, who said it would pit them against each other.
Opposition leader Chris Minns has said he would work with the NSW Teachers Federation to address the causes of the teacher shortage crisis if they win the state election in March.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.