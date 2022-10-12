Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Teachers across the region have dressed in red as anger mounts over pay and conditions

Louise Negline
By Louise Negline
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:21am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local public school teachers join statewide action over pay and conditions. Picture supplied.

Teachers in the Illawarra have worn red to school to highlight their anger over NSW government plans to lock in a new three-year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Negline

Louise Negline

Senior Journalist

Previous career in broadcast news and current affairs, ABC TV Sydney and ABC Illawarra.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.