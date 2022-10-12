A bunch of Illawarra thespians are embarking on a 24-hour marathon of improvised theatre this weekend in a bit to raise awareness around mental health.
Rising Arts Productions are producing the epic fundraiser to help the Black Dog Institute, which will see 22 shows performed across 24 hours - with six brave comedians/performers on stage the entire time.
Organisers said the core crew would have a helping hand, with another 20 or so members of the local improv community stepping up to help make it happen.
"Some of the improv shows include: an entirely improvised Star Wars movie, a show based around secrets from people in the Wollongong community and an hour of improv style games made famous by shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway," said Jarrod Riesinger, Creative Director of the not-for-profit.
Theatre-goers who prefer to be a tad more comfortable in the middle of the night can opt to watch the marathon online, which is being streamed on Twitch.tv.
The event kicks off from 8pm Friday October 14 through to 8pm Saturday October 15 at the Side Door Theatre at 293-297 Crown Street.
For tickets and more details, visit www.risingartsproductions.com .
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.