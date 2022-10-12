The new venue manager of Anita's Theatre in the Illawarra's north is "daring to dream" and wants to push the much-loved art-deco theatre to a global scale.
Thirroul local Bob Mangan has a vision to increase employment in the region, increase tourism as well as put on awesome live shows - whether it be world class artists or emerging acts needing a leg up.
"It's an important venue in Australia's live events ecosystem, so we want to continue to give artists a stage to perform to apply their trade, to grow, to learn to develop and to get better so that they can go to the next level," he told the Mercury.
"We really want it to be a beacon of cultural light and a beacon for live events ... and for people to point to it and say 'yeah, that's how you do it'."
Mangan previously held high profile jobs with Frontier Touring, the Hordern Pavilion and the Royal Hall of Industries, plus the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre; and had been was employed by venue giant Live Nation who have taken a 25-year lease of Anita's Theatre as of October 1.
For perspective, Live Nation is a global brand who currently operate the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and are bringing Harry Styles and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Australia for their next tours.
Mangan believes their power will have global reach in bringing more high profile international and national artists to "one of the most beautiful theatres in Australia", which in turn will create an economic boost for the Illawarra.
They've tipped the toes in the water and have already added concerts by Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Dean Lewis, The Psychedelic Furs, Pavement and Richard Marx to the calendar - a calibre of artists that would continue.
"Our fundamental bedrock is live music and comedy and we absolutely want to continue to be leaders in those two sectors, but we want to expand the live events into functions," Mangan said.
The main auditorium can hold 1200 patrons in general admission and 820 seated, the perfect mix for acts who want to "get a wonderful connection with audience with close proximity".
The foyer is to be rebranded as The Kings Room (a nod to its past) and available for hire for private and corporate functions, as having a venue which is accessible to the community is high priority for Mangan.
"Community pride, well-being and resilience ... are so critical to the livability of our cities," he said, noting live events only enhance that.
"We saw through COVID how important [live events] were, and we probably took them to granted a little bit prior to that."
Mangan said Thirroul oozed the vibe of being a "real cultural hub", as did Wollongong, while he hadn't seen anywhere else with a community as passionate about their local theatre than in the Illawarra.
"It holds me to task to make sure that I deliver outstanding outcomes for the community and and for the live event sector," he said.
"We are looking to be innovative and creative, and daring to dream."
Initially opening its doors as the "King's Theatre" in 1925, the venue was used for a variety of purposes like a movie cinema, roller-skating rink and as a space for live entertainment, comedy and the dramatic arts when it was renamed Anita's Theatre in 2007.
To see what's playing, head to their website: www.anitastheatre.com.au.
