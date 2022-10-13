Vietnam Vets and Corrimal's RSL branch make peace in a new union

The Illawarra's Vietnam Veterans' Association has secured its long-term future after being embraced by the Corrimal RSL sub-branch.
With the single-conflict group's members ageing, the day when it could no longer be self-governing drew closer, and finding members to provide support and administration help could not be guaranteed.
It has been no secret that Vietnam veterans weren't received warmly by the RSL when they returned from war, which gives this partnership great significance.
Long-time Vietnam Veterans Illawarra sub-branch president Ian Birch said the partnership with Corrimal was formed "in the spirit of camaraderie", and was believed to be the first such arrangement in NSW.
He said joining with the Corrimal sub-branch had been given 100 per cent support from a survey of the group's members.
"This partnership will ensure the continuation of the legacy left by our foundation members," he said.
"Sadly there is still some intergenerational animosity from some members of the two organisations out there [but] the past is the past. We can't change it, but we can move on.
"It is not the end of the Vietnam Vets but a new beginning that will ensure our work with veterans dovetails seamlessly with the RSL League's strategic plan in supporting veterans."
He spoke these words at a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations in September.
The groups support veterans with their needs, organising and conducting ceremonies - including at the Wollongong Vietnam Veterans' Memorial on Flagstaff Hill.
Corrimal RSL sub-branch president Morrie Galina said it was important for veterans to know their traditional commemorative services would be continued.
"You are our veterans and you have earned our respect and gratitude," he said.
"You did as you were told by the government of the day. A lot has been said in the past about the brave Australian men and women who fought there.
"This historic MOU we sign and enter into today will form a partnership where we will become patrons and look after you once you are unable to do so. Regrettably age will weary us all with the passing of time.
"We the Corrimal RSL sub-branch will give you ... the confidence, clarity and peace of mind that your commemorative services will continue into the future.
"We will provide you with a safe place to come in, sit down, have a chat with a cup of coffee or something a bit harder in the spirit of camaraderie."
