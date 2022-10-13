Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Vietnam Vets and Corrimal's RSL branch make peace in a new union

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corrimal RSL sub-branch president Morrie Gallina and Vietnam Veterans Association Illawarra president Ian Birch. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Illawarra's Vietnam Veterans' Association has secured its long-term future after being embraced by the Corrimal RSL sub-branch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.