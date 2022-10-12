Cancer patients who sought care from Illawarra Shoalhaven clinics during a COVID-19 outbreak have rated their care as "overwhelmingly positive", according to a new survey.
The pandemic shifted the way the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) cancer divisions delivered care, including conducting outpatient clinics away from acute care facilities, limiting visitors, staggering treatment times, and providing virtual care where appropriate.
Despite these changes, cancer patients who attended the district's two cancer centres provided high ratings of the care they received.
The findings come from a Bureau of Health Information's Outpatient Cancer Clinics Survey released on Wednesday, which 661 Illawarra Shoalhaven patients participated in during November last year.
The survey found 99 per cent of patients rated the care as "very good" (89 per cent) or "good" (10 per cent).
Almost all patients, 99 per cent, said staff treated them with respect and dignity, and 93 per cent said health professionals respected their cultural or religious beliefs.
Likewise, 92 per cent of patients said health professionals explained things in a way they could understand, the survey found.
Professor Lorraine Chantrill, ISLHD Medical Co-Director and Head of Department Medical Oncology, welcomed the feedback given the challenges in delivering services as the pandemic swept through the region.
"These results confirm the level of commitment and professionalism from our compassionate, hard-working and humble cancer care teams," Prof Chantrill said.
"It is pleasing to see such positive feedback reflected in this survey from patients across the state - but in particular locally, with our district recording results at or above the NSW average for 34 of the reported measures."
More than 8,000 cancer patients who attended one of the 42 NSW cancer care facilities in November last year participated in the BHI survey.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
