Prosecutors will argue the Ruby Princess's cruise provider failed to protect passengers from contracting COVID-19 in 2020, during a four-week class action trial in the Federal Court that began on Wednesday.
The ill-fated cruise should never have sailed, and the company was well aware the cruise was in jeopardy of a COVID outbreak, the Federal Court has been told on the first day of the trial against operators Carnival PLC.
The Carnival Cruises trip left 28 people dead from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, after it sailed from Sydney on March 8, 2020, for New Zealand with 2641 passengers on board, more than 600 of whom are believed to have contracted coronavirus.
On March 19, almost 3000 passengers were allowed to disembark the ship in Sydney, catching buses, trains and even international flights home.
Illawarra residents became very familiar with the Ruby Princess after the ship docked in Port Kembla for nearly three weeks in April 2020.
Two and a half weeks later, the ship sailed into Port Kembla, where more than 1000 international crew members isolated on board for almost three weeks.
In his opening submissions, Ian Pike SC, for the lead plaintiff, Susan Karpik, said the company was well aware the cruise was in jeopardy of a COVID outbreak and had failed to take reasonable precautions like properly screen passengers before disembarkation.
"What occurred was not an accident, it was something very likely to have occurred," he said.
Mr Pike said the two other ships in the company's fleet had suffered outbreaks in the weeks leading up to the cruise.
He said the Ruby Princess also had an outbreak in its prior cruise, which had docked in Sydney on the morning of March 8 with dozens of passengers reporting symptoms.
As a result, he said the Ruby Princess had insufficient medical supplies to combat an outbreak.
"This boat never should have sailed," he said.
"It was negligent to do so."
Mr Pike said the company failed to properly protect passengers during the cruise even though it knew the ship had an outbreak.
There was no social distancing, activities continued as normal, and very little in the way of effective quarantining.
"The practices fell well short of what was required," he said.
In 2020, a Shoalhaven couple who both contracted COVID after travelling on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise told The Mercury there were no warnings onboard about a possible outbreak of the disease.
"There was no information, nothing at all onboard about a possible outbreak of the virus," the husband, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Mercury.
"There was no isolation, no self-distancing recommendations, nothing."
While he expected to be tested upon arrival in Sydney, the man said there were no precautions or testing in place, and he just "strolled off the ship".
The Illawarra community extended a hand of friendship to the crew while it was docked at Port Kembla, delivering 1200 packages full of chips, fruit, Tim Tams, Vegemite and other food and personal supplies.
The trial is expected to continue for at least four weeks.
With content from AAP.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.