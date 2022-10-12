Policies to serve the super-rich must change: Letters, October 13

Suzanne de Vive asks " what good is the economy if it only serves the super-rich companies and not the people" (October 2). Labor's inaugural budget we are told will reverse that.
It will be a " bread and butter" budget.
But it is the Reserve Bank's increase in the cash rate that determines the price we pay. The bank's policy is to reduce inflation to stave off a recession. This is placing the full burden on the people.
So the predicted increases in the cash rate will mean more public poverty and distress.
As Ms de Vive writes "it is policy that serves the super-rich companies".
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
What is going on this world?
Gambling is taking over society, and with gambling comes drinking I've been there and paid the price.
The cost of living is taking it's toll on families but when you turn on the idiot box all you get is betting adverts.
It's brain washing kid's into a future of nothing, not to mention suicide cases, family problems and divorce.
This government, state and federal should give themselves an uppercut.
They are behind all of these rubbish adverts.
What is it going to be like when the next generation comes along? The way it's going they will be teaching the kids how to bet in schools - that's if they don't already know how.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
Reply to the article, "Religious freedom bill urgent after Thornburn-Essendon saga" (Mercury, October 10) raises some grave concerns.
The City on the Hill church's recent views on abortion and homosexuality, and the Catholic Church long held consistent position are clear.
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews called it "hate crime," and Andrews was joined by many in the media and politics in criticising the City on the Hill church's "morally conservative views." This goes way beyond a person's personal view.
You may not agree with the Christian moral position, which is fine. But to be cancelled out like Thornburn was, and labelled a hateful bigot is one step closer to making it illegal to hold Christian/conservative values?
Again some may not have a problem with abortion and homosexuality.
However, what you should have a major problem with is the idea "another person's" view which is Christian and conservative is a "crime?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
